Five people arrested after drug raid

July 9, 2018 98 views

On  Friday,  July  6, 2018, at 8:30 P.M., members of the Six Nations Police Drug Unit executed a search warrant for drugs at the residence located at

1041 First Line Road, on the Six Nations of the Grand River Territory.

 

Officers arrested 5 people that were found in the residence.  A quantity of a  white  powdery  substance  that is suspected to be cocaine was seized by

police.   Paraphernalia  consistent  with  drug trafficking activity and an

undisclosed amount of cash was also seized by investigators.

 

As  a  result  of  the warrant the following drug related charges have been

laid:

–  Ruth Ann Longboat (52 years) of Ohsweken is charged with Trafficking and Possession For The Purpose of Trafficking.

 

–   Timothy  James  Mt.  Pleasant  (37  years) of Brantford is charged with

Trafficking and Possession For The Purpose of Trafficking.

 

–  Tamara Blair Monture (32 years) of Brantford is charged with Trafficking and Possession For The Purpose of Trafficking.

 

–  Sonny Lance Longboat (31 years) of Ohsweken is charged with Trafficking, Possession  For  The  Purpose  of  Trafficking  and  Fail  To  Comply  With Conditions of a Recognizance.

 

–   Forest  Whitlow  (24 years) of Ohsweken is charged with Trafficking and

Possession For The Purpose of Trafficking.

 

Mr.  Longboat  and  Whitlow were held in custody for a formal bail hearing.

Timothy   Mt.  Pleasant,  Tamara  Monture  and  Ruth  Ann Longboat were all

released on a Promise To Appear with conditions.

