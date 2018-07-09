Five people arrested after drug raid

On Friday, July 6, 2018, at 8:30 P.M., members of the Six Nations Police Drug Unit executed a search warrant for drugs at the residence located at

1041 First Line Road, on the Six Nations of the Grand River Territory.

Officers arrested 5 people that were found in the residence. A quantity of a white powdery substance that is suspected to be cocaine was seized by

police. Paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking activity and an

undisclosed amount of cash was also seized by investigators.

As a result of the warrant the following drug related charges have been

laid:

– Ruth Ann Longboat (52 years) of Ohsweken is charged with Trafficking and Possession For The Purpose of Trafficking.

– Timothy James Mt. Pleasant (37 years) of Brantford is charged with

Trafficking and Possession For The Purpose of Trafficking.

– Tamara Blair Monture (32 years) of Brantford is charged with Trafficking and Possession For The Purpose of Trafficking.

– Sonny Lance Longboat (31 years) of Ohsweken is charged with Trafficking, Possession For The Purpose of Trafficking and Fail To Comply With Conditions of a Recognizance.

– Forest Whitlow (24 years) of Ohsweken is charged with Trafficking and

Possession For The Purpose of Trafficking.

Mr. Longboat and Whitlow were held in custody for a formal bail hearing.

Timothy Mt. Pleasant, Tamara Monture and Ruth Ann Longboat were all

released on a Promise To Appear with conditions.

Add Your Voice