Marker honours Native Americans who drove out the KKK

July 9, 2018

MAXTON, N.C. _ North Carolina’s latest historical highway marker commemorates the Lumbee Tribe driving the Ku Klux Klan out of their county in 1958.

 

The Robesonian reports the Battle of Hayes Pond sign was dedicated Thursday, during the 50th Annual Lumbee Homecoming in Robeson County.

 

The marker honours the confrontation between the Lumbee and Klansmen who showed up for a rally on a January day 60 years ago.

The outnumbered Klansmen fled in the face of gunfire from the Lumbee. There were no casualties on either side.

 

The marker idea was proposed by students at the University of North Carolina at Pembroke, who sought the tribe’s approval before proceeding.

 

Thursday’s dedication was attended by Woodrow Dial, who was 17 when he accompanied his father to confront the KKK.

