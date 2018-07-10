Police

Hamilton Man Charged in Traffic Fatality at Limeridge Mall

July 10, 2018 36 views

The Hamilton Police Reconstruction Unit has arrested and charged a male driver involved in a fatal collision with a pedestrian that occurred on Limeridge Mall property on July 9, 2018 at 4:33pm.

 

The driver of a motor vehicle was observed traveling through the parking lot of Limeridge Mall adjacent to Upper Wentworth Street when the vehicle struck a pedestrian, a 71-year-old Hamilton man. He later succumbed to his injuries.

 

The driver of the motor vehicle failed to remain at the collision scene, leaving the area without providing any information or assistance to injured pedestrian.

 

With the assistance of witnesses, the suspect motor vehicle was located a short distance away from the scene and a 49-year-old male resident of Hamilton identified as the operator of the motor vehicle was arrested.

 

Investigators are still requesting any witnesses to the collision who have not already spoken with Police to contact the Collision Reconstruction Unit at (905) 546-4753 or (905) 546-4755.

 

Hamilton Police will be in the area today canvassing for witnesses and ask if anyone has any video footage of the parking lot to please come forward.

 

Charges:

 

Dangerous Operation Causing Death – Motor vehicle

Fail to Remain Cause Death

