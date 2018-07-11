Local News
Mohawk family trapped by Six Nations residency bylaw

July 11, 2018 109 views

By Lynda Powless Editor The Haudenosaunee Confederacy Council is moving to help prevent a local family from being separated after the Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) served an eviction notice on a Mohawk woman. The HCCC is providing Jenn MacDonald and her husband Nathan, with a letter allowing her to reside at the Grand River Territory of the Six Nations until further notice. The move came after the couple, Nathan, who is from Six Nations and his wife Jenn approached council Saturday. Nathan and Jenn MacDonald have been married for 19 years and have three children. Their eldest daughter just graduated from high school after having grown up at Six Nations. All the children were registered as Six Nations Band members. Jenn is a Mohawk from St Regis, across the…

