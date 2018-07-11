Local News
Six Nations Fire Fighters conduct controlled burn

July 11, 2018
Six Nations Firefighters conducted a controlled burn of an old house on Second Line Road Saturday. The homeowner is planning to put up a new building and sought help from the fire department in burning the old structure safely.

