Six Nations Police warn of phone scams, don’t give out information

COMMUNITY MESSAGE CONCERNING FRAUD

OHSWEKEN, SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER TERRITORY-Six Nations Police have been getting a number of reports from community members with regard to calls they’ve received pertaining to fraud.

Many frauds and scams have a number of variations, but the end goal is the same: The suspects want to defraud you of your money. The suspects will sound genuine and may have very convincing information however any calls of this nature should be considered a fraud. Remember that criminals are opportunists. Don’t give them the opportunity to make you a victim of crime. They can be very persuasive, using all types of excuses, explanations and offers, to lead you away from using your common sense.

Six Nations Police would like to remind the public never give out personal or financial information over the phone, at your door, or online unless you are certain of whom you are providing it to. Be suspicious of any situation where someone is looking for money or personal information.

Fraud is a serious criminal offence. If you are a victim of a fraud, you are urged to contact Police immediately to report the incident. Your information may help protect others from becoming a victim.

The incidents have involved calls from a male claiming to be the CRA and stating you owe $40,000 due to a tax issue. If you don’t pay the RCMP will arrest you. The second call comes from a man claiming he was from H&R Block and he knew of the situation and can help you make it right then asks for all your personal info.

That is the basic scam. Some elements may be slightly different from call to call but these recent ones are $$ owing to the CRA due to a tax issue and then someone representing H & R Block (or similar company) calling to offer their help.

Add Your Voice