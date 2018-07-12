Daily
Quake damage reveals older structure inside Mexico pyramid 

July 12, 2018

MEXICO CITY-Archaeologists say damage to a pre-Hispanic pyramid in central Mexico from the Sept. 19 earthquake has revealed an older structure that was covered by later building.

The Teopanzolco pyramid platform is in the city of Cuernavaca, just south of Mexico City. The Aztec-era pyramid was built sometime between 1200 and the Spanish conquest in 1521.

The magnitude 7.1 quake on Sept. 19 caused parts of the pyramid to sink or lean.

The National Institute of Anthropology and History said Wednesday that in doing repair work, experts found a smaller, older temple inside that probably dates to 1150 to 1200.

Pre-Hispanic cultures often built one temple over another.

The quake damaged many historical monuments like colonial churches, but in this case allowed archaeologists a glimpse into the past.

