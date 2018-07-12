Toronto Police issue risk to safety in downtown core

Posted Thursday, July 12 2018 1:15 p.m.

TORONTO- Toronto Police are warning the public to be vigilant in the city’s downtown centre. Police are only saying they have information of a potential risk to safety in GTA . Patrols have been boosted. Police said they are investigating. Toronto police have sent more officers to patrol the CN Tower and downtown area saying they received unconfirmed information of a “potential risk to public safety.”

Acting Supt. Michael Barsky declined to provide any specific details telling reporters an increased police presence will allow the busy area to remain open. The area includes a number of major tourist attractions including the CN Tower.

York Regional Police have also boosted patrols near Canada’s Wonderland north of the city.

Add Your Voice