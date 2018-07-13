Daily
National News

Brant County Medical Officer of Health issues heat warning

July 13, 2018 29 views

BRANT COUNTY/SIX NATIONS-The Medical Officer of Health for the Brant County Health Unit has issued a heat warning, effective July 13, 2018. A heat warning is issued when Environment and Climate Change Canada forecasts a maximum daily temperature higher than 31 degrees Celsius during the day and a minimum temperature of 21 degrees Celsius during the evening, or a humidex higher than 40 degrees Celsius.

The alert will remain in effect until a cancellation notice is issued.

 

To help keep everyone cool and safe in the heat we encourage you to share these health protective messages.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Canada opens with win over England at world lacrosse championship

July 13, 2018 25

NETANYA, Israel- Canada is off to a winning start at the world lacrosse championship. Jeffrey Teat and…

Read more
Daily

Leaders call assault on First Nations man in Thunder Bay, Ont., a ‘hate’ crime 

July 13, 2018 40

THUNDER BAY, Ont.- Officials are calling an assault on a First Nations man earlier this week in…

Read more

Leave a Reply