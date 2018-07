NETANYA, Israel- Canada is off to a winning start at the world lacrosse championship. Jeffrey Teat and Curtis Dickson scored three goals apiece as Canada doubled up England 12-6. Joshua Byrne added two goals for the reigning champion Canadians, while Tyson Bell, Latrell Harris, Mark Matthews and Jake Withers had singles. Canada outshot England 38-18. Alfred Scarpello led England with a pair of goals. Canada faces Scotland on Saturday….



