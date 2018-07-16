Ohsweken Man Arrested In Break and Enter

On Saturday July 14th, 2018 just after 11:00 p.m. the Brantford Police Service received a call about a Break and Enter in progress to a residence on West Street. An unknown male had just kicked in the side door to a residence on West Street but fled when confronted by the home owner. The accused proceeded to a residence next door where he then kicked in the front door to the residence. While inside he ransacked and caused damage to the inside of the residence. Community Patrol Officers attended to the residence where they located the accused who was arrested without incident. Investigation revealed that the accused was currently bound by a court order with conditions. The accused a 25 year old Ohsweken male is charged with Break, Enter and Commit x2, Theft Under $5000, Mischief Under $5000 and Breach of Probation under the Criminal Code. The accused was held for a bail hearing.

