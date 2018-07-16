OPP INVESTIGATING FATAL MOTOR VEHICLE COLLISION

(NORFOLK COUNTY, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Norfolk County Detachment is currently investigating an incident at a Windham Road 12, Simcoe, Norfolk County, Ontario address.

On Friday, July 13, 2018 at approximately 5:10 p.m., OPP, Norfolk County Fire Department and Norfolk County Paramedic Services responded to a collision involving a motor vehicle and bus.

Through the course of the investigation, it has determined that a motor vehicle was travelling westbound on Windham Road West when it collided with a bus heading southbound on Nixon Road.

As a result of the collision, both vehicles caught fire. The driver of the motor vehicle was removed by an attending officer along with an off-duty officer and pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the bus along with several passengers did not suffer any injuries.

OPP Technical Collision Investigators are assisting with the investigation.

Identity of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Windham Road 12 and Nixon Road is closed for the next three (3) hours to allow for further investigation.

Victim Services of Haldimand-Norfolk have been contacted and are assisting in the notification process.

The investigation is continuing.

