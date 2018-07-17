COLLISION SENDS TWO PEOPLE TO HOSPITAL – DRIVER FLEES SCENE

(HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Haldimand County Detachment is investigating a fail to remain two vehicle collision that sent two people to hospital. The collision occurred on Indian Line Road near New Credit Road in Hagersville, Haldimand County, Ontario.

On Monday July 16, 2018 at 9:48 p.m., OPP, Haldimand County Fire Services and Haldimand County paramedics responded to Indian Line Road for a two vehicle collision where a witness reported two occupants in one of the vehicles were injured and the driver of the other vehicle fled the scene on foot.

Haldimand County paramedics transported the male and female occupants to a local area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

OPP investigation, thus far, has determined that one vehicle was travelling west bound on Indian Line Road and a second vehicle was travelling east bound when they collided.

Witnesses reported the male driver of the second vehicle fled the scene on foot, last seen north bound on New Credit Road.

The male is described as:

Indigenous, approximately 30 – 35 years old

5′ 3″ – 5′ 6″ tall

Thin build

Short brown hair

Wearing a dark coloured t-shirt, shorts and flip flop style footwear

Members of the OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT) along with the OPP Canine Unit attended to assist with the investigation and search of the male.

The male remains outstanding and OPP continue to investigate.

OPP is asking anyone who may have any information regarding this incident or who may have noticed anything suspicious to contact them at 1- 888 – 310 – 1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1 – 800 – 222 – 8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.helpsolvecrime.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.

Add Your Voice