An Indigenous Food Security Centre is rising in an Earthship

July 18, 2018 54 views
The Earthship Indigenous Food Security Centre is being housed in a building made entirely of recycled materials. With blazing temperatures this week shade was placed along the worksite dropping the temperature by 20 degrees. (Photos by Jim C Powless)

New centre teaches living gently on the earth By Lynda Powless Editor It’s not just about living gently on the earth. It’s about combating climate change. On a patch of land along Chiefswood Road at Third Line more than 500 tires are being turned into walls. Hundreds of glass bottles are being cut to form glass bricks that will be held in place by concrete forming decorative glass walls. One wall of glass bricks will form a huge turtle representing the Mohawk Tekarihoten Clan, the ancient tortoise. Everything going into the Indigenous Food Security Centre is recycled. “It’s about living gently on the earth and combating climate change so we can help repair the earth,” said Terrylynn Brant the retired teacher turned director of the centre and new Earthship owner….

