An Indigenous Food Security Centre is rising in an Earthship

New centre teaches living gently on the earth By Lynda Powless Editor It’s not just about living gently on the earth. It’s about combating climate change. On a patch of land along Chiefswood Road at Third Line more than 500 tires are being turned into walls. Hundreds of glass bottles are being cut to form glass bricks that will be held in place by concrete forming decorative glass walls. One wall of glass bricks will form a huge turtle representing the Mohawk Tekarihoten Clan, the ancient tortoise. Everything going into the Indigenous Food Security Centre is recycled. “It’s about living gently on the earth and combating climate change so we can help repair the earth,” said Terrylynn Brant the retired teacher turned director of the centre and new Earthship owner….
Related Posts
SN Elected Council upholds residency bylaw, bullying, shouting
July 18, 2018 62
By Chris Pimentel Writer A family dispute that has lasted two years culminating in an eviction…
HDI where’s the $
July 18, 2018 43
There is something amiss when the Haudenosaunee Confederacy Chiefs Council pays out huge amounts for legal…