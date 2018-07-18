Chiefswood Road turning lane on Highway 54

Six Nations Elected Council may be sharing costs with Brant County to put a right hand turning land on Chiefswood Road at Highway 54 facing east towards the Six Nations Bingo Hall. The Building and Infrastructure committee heard Brant County is willing to cost share on a 50 /50 share with Six Nations to put in the turning lane….



Log In Register This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.

Add Your Voice