Local News
ticker

Chiefswood Road turning lane on Highway 54

July 18, 2018 53 views

Six Nations Elected Council may be sharing costs with Brant County to put a right hand turning land on Chiefswood Road at Highway 54 facing east towards the Six Nations Bingo Hall. The Building and Infrastructure committee heard Brant County is willing to cost share on a 50 /50 share with Six Nations to put in the turning lane….

This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Jenn MacDonald and her husband appeared at SNEC Monday asking for SNEC to withdraw the eviction notice. Ellie Johnson was on hand to support the MacDonald’s saying “no family should have to go through this trauma.” (Photo by Chris Pimentel)
Local News

SN Elected Council upholds residency bylaw, bullying, shouting

July 18, 2018 62

By Chris Pimentel Writer A family dispute that has lasted two years culminating in an eviction…

Read more
The Earthship Indigenous Food Security Centre is being housed in a building made entirely of recycled materials. With blazing temperatures this week shade was placed along the worksite dropping the temperature by 20 degrees. (Photos by Jim C Powless)
Daily

An Indigenous Food Security Centre is rising in an Earthship

July 18, 2018 55

New centre teaches living gently on the earth By Lynda Powless Editor It’s not just about…

Read more