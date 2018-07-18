Editorial
ticker

HDI where’s the $

July 18, 2018 42 views

There is something amiss when the Haudenosaunee Confederacy Chiefs Council pays out huge amounts for legal advice, so called “success fees,” staff salaries and then finds itself getting a report from its prized Haudenosaunee Development Institute (HDI) that lasts one minute. In a joking fashion, HDI chairman and or legal adviser to the HDI Aaron Detlor told the chiefs at their July meeting he had a verbal report he could deliver in a minute. He went on to rhyme off important issues like the fact he is trying to open negotiations with the city of Hamilton and Niagara Falls planning departments on their land use but says they are refusing to negotiate with HDI claiming the HCCC has no treaty rights in their areas. And he claims, without documentation, that…

This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Jenn MacDonald and her husband appeared at SNEC Monday asking for SNEC to withdraw the eviction notice. Ellie Johnson was on hand to support the MacDonald’s saying “no family should have to go through this trauma.” (Photo by Chris Pimentel)
Local News

SN Elected Council upholds residency bylaw, bullying, shouting

July 18, 2018 62

By Chris Pimentel Writer A family dispute that has lasted two years culminating in an eviction…

Read more
The Earthship Indigenous Food Security Centre is being housed in a building made entirely of recycled materials. With blazing temperatures this week shade was placed along the worksite dropping the temperature by 20 degrees. (Photos by Jim C Powless)
Daily

An Indigenous Food Security Centre is rising in an Earthship

July 18, 2018 54

New centre teaches living gently on the earth By Lynda Powless Editor It’s not just about…

Read more