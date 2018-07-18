Editorial
Letters: Eviction to sex education

July 18, 2018 44 views

To the Editor: Kicking off a MOHAWK woman who is married to a man here and has family a here…. Kick off all NON NATIVES first. Patricia Jamieson To the Editor: In my opinion. On July 8th 2015 The Turtle Island News published my letter to the Editor. In my letter I acccused the Indigenous Affairs Band Council with conspiracy to commit fraud. On July 14, 2015 I filed a grivance with the Band Council and named Ontario as a co-conspirator in the Burtch land transfer. Band Council has 30 days to respond. To date I have yet to receive a written response. John G. Martin To the people of Ontario: The dumping of Ontario’s modern sex-ed curriculum is a terrible disservice to our children. Not only is the 1998 curriculum…

Jenn MacDonald and her husband appeared at SNEC Monday asking for SNEC to withdraw the eviction notice. Ellie Johnson was on hand to support the MacDonald’s saying “no family should have to go through this trauma.” (Photo by Chris Pimentel)
Local News

SN Elected Council upholds residency bylaw, bullying, shouting

July 18, 2018 64

By Chris Pimentel Writer A family dispute that has lasted two years culminating in an eviction…

The Earthship Indigenous Food Security Centre is being housed in a building made entirely of recycled materials. With blazing temperatures this week shade was placed along the worksite dropping the temperature by 20 degrees. (Photos by Jim C Powless)
Daily

An Indigenous Food Security Centre is rising in an Earthship

July 18, 2018 56

New centre teaches living gently on the earth By Lynda Powless Editor It’s not just about…

