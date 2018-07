Letters: Eviction to sex education

To the Editor: Kicking off a MOHAWK woman who is married to a man here and has family a here…. Kick off all NON NATIVES first. Patricia Jamieson To the Editor: In my opinion. On July 8th 2015 The Turtle Island News published my letter to the Editor. In my letter I acccused the Indigenous Affairs Band Council with conspiracy to commit fraud. On July 14, 2015 I filed a grivance with the Band Council and named Ontario as a co-conspirator in the Burtch land transfer. Band Council has 30 days to respond. To date I have yet to receive a written response. John G. Martin To the people of Ontario: The dumping of Ontario’s modern sex-ed curriculum is a terrible disservice to our children. Not only is the 1998 curriculum…



