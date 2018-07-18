Letters: Eviction to sex education

To the Editor: Kicking off a MOHAWK woman who is married to a man here and has family a here…. Kick off all NON NATIVES first. Patricia Jamieson To the Editor: In my opinion. On July 8th 2015 The Turtle Island News published my letter to the Editor. In my letter I acccused the Indigenous Affairs Band Council with conspiracy to commit fraud. On July 14, 2015 I filed a grivance with the Band Council and named Ontario as a co-conspirator in the Burtch land transfer. Band Council has 30 days to respond. To date I have yet to receive a written response. John G. Martin To the people of Ontario: The dumping of Ontario’s modern sex-ed curriculum is a terrible disservice to our children. Not only is the 1998 curriculum…
Related Posts
SN Elected Council upholds residency bylaw, bullying, shouting
July 18, 2018 64
By Chris Pimentel Writer A family dispute that has lasted two years culminating in an eviction…
An Indigenous Food Security Centre is rising in an Earthship
July 18, 2018 56
New centre teaches living gently on the earth By Lynda Powless Editor It’s not just about…