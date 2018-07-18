Power and presence of sharing Indigenous knowledge

By Susannah Schmidt Special to Turtle Island News Presence and power. Those two aspects of Indigenous knowledge were shared and affirmed at a conference at Wilfrid Laurier University’s Faculty of Social Work in downtown Kitchener last weekend. About 150 people from schools, the community at large, and social service providers attended. “We wanted to recognize the presence and power of Indigenous knowledge in people’s lives, and that it exists in different forms,” said Dr. Kathy Absolon, an organizer of After Canada 150: Restoring Indigenous Knowledge Gathering & Building Community Connections. Absolon is Director of the Centre for Indigegogy and a professor of social work. Through both Saturday and Sunday, Haudeonosaunee and Anishinaabee Elders, youth, and diverse knowledge keepers shared teachings or led workshops. Absolon said these were being shared as “our…
Related Posts
SN Elected Council upholds residency bylaw, bullying, shouting
July 18, 2018 64
By Chris Pimentel Writer A family dispute that has lasted two years culminating in an eviction…
An Indigenous Food Security Centre is rising in an Earthship
July 18, 2018 56
New centre teaches living gently on the earth By Lynda Powless Editor It’s not just about…