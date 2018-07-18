Power and presence of sharing Indigenous knowledge

By Susannah Schmidt Special to Turtle Island News Presence and power. Those two aspects of Indigenous knowledge were shared and affirmed at a conference at Wilfrid Laurier University’s Faculty of Social Work in downtown Kitchener last weekend. About 150 people from schools, the community at large, and social service providers attended. “We wanted to recognize the presence and power of Indigenous knowledge in people’s lives, and that it exists in different forms,” said Dr. Kathy Absolon, an organizer of After Canada 150: Restoring Indigenous Knowledge Gathering & Building Community Connections. Absolon is Director of the Centre for Indigegogy and a professor of social work. Through both Saturday and Sunday, Haudeonosaunee and Anishinaabee Elders, youth, and diverse knowledge keepers shared teachings or led workshops. Absolon said these were being shared as “our…



Log In Register This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.

Add Your Voice