Six Nations Economic Development Trust has $2.5 million for 2019

July 18, 2018 38 views

The Six Nations Grand Riover Economic Development Trust (SNEDT) has $2.5 million available to community projects for 2019. The $2.5 is generated from community investments and projects over seen by the Six Nations Grand River Development Corporation (SNGRDC).. The trust receives funds from what the the SNGRDC describes as surplus profits from the prjects and investments. The trust has provided a total of $6.7 million to date ($3.5 million in 2016, $1.4 million in 2017, and $1.7 million in 2018) to community projects. The profits come from on reserve businesses now operated by the SNGRDC including the Six Nations Bingo and leases. The SNGRD also oversees funds from the community’s 14 renewable energy project and from partnerships including the A6N a utilities-based construction company. This year the EDT is excited…

