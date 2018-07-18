Six Nations Elected Council bans Peter Khill

By Chris Pimentel Writer The Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) has banned a Binbrook man found not guilty in the shooting death of Six Nations man Jonathan Styres. The elected council voted unanimously last Tuesday to banish Peter Khill from Six Nations. Six Nations is the home of Jonathan Styres. The motion was voted on during a general council meeting last Tuesday. The motion came after a group of five women made the request to the council. The group requested the elected council ban Peter Khill and any sex offenders from returning ot Six Nations or working with children. Khill was acquitted of second-degree murder in the shooting of Styres by a Hamilton jury who decided Khill acted in self-defence. Khill, 28, admitted at trial he shot Styres on the…
Related Posts
SN Elected Council upholds residency bylaw, bullying, shouting
July 18, 2018 63
By Chris Pimentel Writer A family dispute that has lasted two years culminating in an eviction…
An Indigenous Food Security Centre is rising in an Earthship
July 18, 2018 55
New centre teaches living gently on the earth By Lynda Powless Editor It’s not just about…