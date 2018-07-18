Six Nations Elected Council bans Peter Khill

By Chris Pimentel Writer The Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) has banned a Binbrook man found not guilty in the shooting death of Six Nations man Jonathan Styres. The elected council voted unanimously last Tuesday to banish Peter Khill from Six Nations. Six Nations is the home of Jonathan Styres. The motion was voted on during a general council meeting last Tuesday. The motion came after a group of five women made the request to the council. The group requested the elected council ban Peter Khill and any sex offenders from returning ot Six Nations or working with children. Khill was acquitted of second-degree murder in the shooting of Styres by a Hamilton jury who decided Khill acted in self-defence. Khill, 28, admitted at trial he shot Styres on the…



