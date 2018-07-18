Local News
ticker

Six Nations Elected Council bans Peter Khill

July 18, 2018 49 views

By Chris Pimentel Writer The Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) has banned a Binbrook man found not guilty in the shooting death of Six Nations man Jonathan Styres. The elected council voted unanimously last Tuesday to banish Peter Khill from Six Nations. Six Nations is the home of Jonathan Styres. The motion was voted on during a general council meeting last Tuesday. The motion came after a group of five women made the request to the council. The group requested the elected council ban Peter Khill and any sex offenders from returning ot Six Nations or working with children. Khill was acquitted of second-degree murder in the shooting of Styres by a Hamilton jury who decided Khill acted in self-defence. Khill, 28, admitted at trial he shot Styres on the…

This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Jenn MacDonald and her husband appeared at SNEC Monday asking for SNEC to withdraw the eviction notice. Ellie Johnson was on hand to support the MacDonald’s saying “no family should have to go through this trauma.” (Photo by Chris Pimentel)
Local News

SN Elected Council upholds residency bylaw, bullying, shouting

July 18, 2018 63

By Chris Pimentel Writer A family dispute that has lasted two years culminating in an eviction…

Read more
The Earthship Indigenous Food Security Centre is being housed in a building made entirely of recycled materials. With blazing temperatures this week shade was placed along the worksite dropping the temperature by 20 degrees. (Photos by Jim C Powless)
Daily

An Indigenous Food Security Centre is rising in an Earthship

July 18, 2018 55

New centre teaches living gently on the earth By Lynda Powless Editor It’s not just about…

Read more