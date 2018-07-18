Local News
SN Elected Council upholds residency bylaw, bullying, shouting

July 18, 2018 62 views
Jenn MacDonald and her husband appeared at SNEC Monday asking for SNEC to withdraw the eviction notice. Ellie Johnson was on hand to support the MacDonald’s saying “no family should have to go through this trauma.” (Photo by Chris Pimentel)

By Chris Pimentel Writer A family dispute that has lasted two years culminating in an eviction notice served on a mother of three spilled into the Six Nations Elected Council’s (SNEC) meeting on Tuesday night. “We are here to keep our family intact,” said Nathan MacDonald, whose wife is being evicted by the SNEC. Before the presentation Elected Chief Ava Hill declared a conflict and left the room. Councillor Mark Hill chaired the presentation. Nathan and Jenn Mac­Donald have been married for 19 years and have three children. Their eldest daugh­ter just graduated from high school after having grown up at Six Nations. All the children were registered as Six Nations Band members. Jenn is a Mohawk from St Regis, across the invisible border that splits the Mo­hawk communities of…

This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.
