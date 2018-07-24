Brantford/Brant MPP Bouma highlights annual Grand River Pow Wow in the Ontario Legislature

QUEEN’S PARK – Six Nations’ Champion of Champions Pow Wow has made it to the Ontario legislature.

MPP Will Bouma recognized the upcoming event taking place in his riding of Six Nations-Brantford-Brant in the Ontario Legislature Tuesday July 24, 2018, the Six Nations annual Grand River Pow Wow.

“The Grand River Pow Wow has a history that started in 1977 when a few people from the Six Nations community began to dance at Pow Wow’s throughout Ontario. One night in 1979, sitting around the campfire at a pow wow, the discussion turned to “Why don’t we host a pow wow at home?” The wheels started turning and the work began. The Grand River “Champion of Champions” Pow Wow Committee was formed and it was decided to have the first Pow Wow in 1980.” Bouma said, outlining the history of the event.

The MPP went on to note where the term “Champion of Champions” derived from.

“The term “Champion of Champions” was introduced as an added incentive to attract dancers. The dancer that would accumulate the most points throughout the weekend would be deemed the “Champion of Champions” and receive a trophy, as well as have their name engraved on a large trophy that is displayed by the Pow Wow Committee. A date was picked and it was decided that the pow wow would be held annually on the fourth weekend in July.” Bouma stated.

The annual event takes place this Friday, July 27th to Sunday July 29th and promotes Aboriginal Multicultural arts heritage by showcasing their pride in music, dance, arts and crafts.

For more information, contact MPP Will Bouma at 519-759-0361 or will.bouma@pc.ola.org

Video of the statement:

https://youtu.be/p88jyRMqnuM

