Police

INTOXICATED MALE WALKING IN MIDDLE OF ROADWAY CHARGED

July 24, 2018 6 views

(NORFOLK COUNTY, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Norfolk County Detachment has charged a 27-year-old male after police investigated an incident at a Queensway West, Simcoe, Norfolk County address.

 

On Monday, July 23, 2018 at approximately 8:22 p.m., officers were on patrol when they observed a male walking down the middle of the roadway. The officer operating the police vehicle had to stop in order to avoid hitting him.

 

As a result of investigation, police arrested and charged a 27-year-old Tyler Alexander HILL of Brantford, Ontario with being intoxicated in a public place.

 

He was subsequently taken into custody for his own safety and was issued a Provincial Offences Notice.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Police

COLLISION SENDS TWO PEOPLE TO HOSPITAL – DRIVER FLEES SCENE

July 17, 2018 148

(HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Haldimand County Detachment is investigating a fail…

Read more
Police

OPP INVESTIGATING FATAL MOTOR VEHICLE COLLISION

July 16, 2018 64

(NORFOLK COUNTY, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Norfolk County Detachment is currently investigating an…

Read more

Leave a Reply