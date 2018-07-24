INTOXICATED MALE WALKING IN MIDDLE OF ROADWAY CHARGED

(NORFOLK COUNTY, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Norfolk County Detachment has charged a 27-year-old male after police investigated an incident at a Queensway West, Simcoe, Norfolk County address.

On Monday, July 23, 2018 at approximately 8:22 p.m., officers were on patrol when they observed a male walking down the middle of the roadway. The officer operating the police vehicle had to stop in order to avoid hitting him.

As a result of investigation, police arrested and charged a 27-year-old Tyler Alexander HILL of Brantford, Ontario with being intoxicated in a public place.

He was subsequently taken into custody for his own safety and was issued a Provincial Offences Notice.

