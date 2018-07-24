Daily
National News

Remains found at Jamestown may belong to prominent governor

July 24, 2018 18 views

JAMESTOWN, Va.- Archeologists may have discovered the remains of the man who oversaw the first representative government assembly in English America.

The Washington Post reported Tuesday that the bones were found in Jamestown, Virginia, on the site of the first permanent English colony.

The skeleton may belong to Sir George Yeardley, who was about 40 when he died in 1627. He served as governor of the colony three times. He also convened the first meeting of the House of Burgesses in 1619.

Yeardley was also one of the colony’s first slave holders. The first enslaved Africans are believed to have arrived in English North America in 1619.

His remains were found in a prominent spot in one of the first churches on the site. Identification will likely take months.

 

___

 

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

First Nations file lawsuit over Husky oil spill into North Saskatchewan River

July 24, 2018 6

By Bryan Eneas THE CANADIAN PRESS PRINCE ALBERT, Sask.- Two First Nations in Saskatchewan have filed…

Read more
Will Bouma new MPP
Daily

Brantford/Brant MPP Bouma highlights annual Grand River Pow Wow in the Ontario Legislature

July 24, 2018 24

QUEEN’S PARK – Six Nations’ Champion of Champions Pow Wow has made it to the Ontario…

Read more

Leave a Reply