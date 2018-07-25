AFN does it really matter?

Editorial
The Assembly of First Nations election is underway and with every election comes the question is the AFN out of touch with today’s reality? A question with a simple answer. Of course it is. Every election for the past 20 years has focused on the need for restructuring the AFN. A committee was even launched to look into the ills of the band chiefs’ organization, an organization structured to answer to the chiefs with no connection to the grassroots, but the findings have sat on a shelf for more than a decade. And the dust continuing to pile up on the report shines a light on the source of the problem…the chiefs themselves. They lack the desire to change and instead of fixing the problem attack the very person they…

