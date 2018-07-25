Assembly of First Nations heads to polls today to elect new leader

By Lynda Powless Editor VANCOUVER, B.C.-Before the end of the day the Assembly of First Nations (AFN) will have elected a new leader from among five candidates including two women, seeking the organization’s top job. The 39th annual AFN General Assembly opened Tuesday and runs to Thursday July 26. Incumbent Perry Bellgarde is facing off against two well known chiefs,a former regional chief and a policy analyst who has been a vocal critic of the organization. All of the candidates tout needed change from organizational structural change to pushing unity and nationhood and pashing the federal government to eradicate funding and service gaps between First Nations and the rest of the country. Over 600 chiefs or their proxies are eligible to vote today in Vancouver. The winner requires a 60…



