Canada’s premiers meet Indigenous groups, three major groups decline

July 25, 2018 17 views

By Keith Doucette THE CANADIAN PRESS BOUCTOUCHE, N.B. – Canada’s premiers emerged from meetings with Indigenous organizations last Wednesday with little in the way of concrete initiatives after several major Aboriginal groups refused to participate in the gathering for the second year in a row. Three of the country’s largest Indigenous groups -the Assembly of First Nations, the Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami and the Metis National Council-all bowed out of the talks in Bouctouche, N.B., held a day before provincial leaders gathered in St. Andrew’s, N.B., for their annual Council of the Federation meetings. However, Congress of Aboriginal Peoples national chief Robert Bertrand, who represents off-reserve Indigenous people, attended the meeting along with Francyne Joe, president of the Native Women’s Association of Canada. The less than half-day meeting at Pays de…

