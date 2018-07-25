Crown appealing Peter Khill not guilty verdict in shooting death of Six Nations man

HAMILTON,ONT- The Ontario Crown Attorney’s office is appealing the “not guilty” verdict awarded a Binbrook man in the shooting death ofJonathan Styres, 29, of Six Nations. The Crown Attorney General’s office filed Friday (July 20 2018). They are appealing Peter Khill’s not guilty verdict seeking it be set aside and a new trial ordered. A jury acquitted Khill, of second degree murder June 27, 2018 in the shooting of Jonathan Styres. An appeal can be granted if new evidence arises or if an error in law has been made during the trial. In this case the Crown is arguing Justice Stephen Glithero did not properly instruct the jury. The jury, was screened for potential racism, found Khill acted in self-defence in confronting Styres, who had been searching through Khill’s truck…



