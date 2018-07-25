Local News
Fire may have been arson

July 25, 2018 20 views

Six Nations Fire and police are investigating a First Line house fire as a possible arson after the home went up in flames last Thursday, July 21 at 12:09 PM, Six Nations Police responded to a report of a house fire on First Line Road. The fire was extinguished by Six Nations Fire Department. The structure was unoccupied at the time of the fire. Six Nations Police said the Six Nations Fire reported that there was a possibility that the fire was intentionally set, and was going to contact the Office of the Fire Marshall to report it.Six Nations Police are following some leads and continue to investigate. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to report any information to the Six Nations Police at 519-445-2811 or Crime Stoppers…

