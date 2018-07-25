Local News
Two Row on the Grand paddles through stormy waters

July 25, 2018 16 views

Two Row on the Grand sails choppy waters Lynda Powless Editor SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND-They battled a heat wave. Made their way through a rain storm. Portaged around dams.including Caledonia’s dam. All before the modern day adventurers complete their nine day voyage down the Grand River as part of the annual Two Row on the Grand event. The third annual event has an estimated 45 canoes, kayak and even boards that set out on the 140 km trek along the Grand River from Cambridge to Port Maitland, swelling to more than 100 on weekends. The event symbolically brings the over 400 year old Two Row Wampum Treaty to life. The treaty was drawn up between the Haudenosaunee and Dutch with the Haudenosaunee Confederacy extending it to other nations to…

