Hagersville man arrested in car jacking and gas station robbery

(HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Haldimand County Detachment has charged a 30-year-old male following an investigation where a suspect car jacked a vehicle at a King Street East Hagersville, Haldimand County, Ontario address and then robbed a store at an Indian Line, Mississauga’s of the New Credit First Nation, Ontario address.

On Saturday February 3, 2018 at 1:32 p.m., OPP responded to the rear parking lot of the Libro Credit Union after a female reported their vehicle was stolen.

Shortly after, at 1:34 p.m., OPP responded to the Stop & Save Gas and Variety on Indian Line in Mississauga’s of the New Credit First Nation for a report of a robbery.

OPP investigation has determined that just before 1:30 p.m., a female exited her vehicle that was parked behind the Libro Credit Union when she was approached by an unknown male suspect who brandished an edged weapon and demanded the vehicle keys.

The suspect entered the vehicle and fled west bound on King Street East to Indian Line where he attended the Stop & Save Gas and Variety on Indian Line.

The suspect entered the kiosk, brandished a firearm and demanded cash from the clerk.

The suspect fled the store in the same vehicle with a quantity of Canadian currency. While leaving the store lot, the vehicle struck a guard post by the fuel pumps.

The vehicle was last seen travelling west bound on Indian Line.

The vehicle is a grey 2006 GMC Envoy license plate BJFY 153, and may have damage to the left side as a result of the collision with the guard post.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 6 feet tall, wearing a sage green hoodie style sweatshirt and a dark brown jacket.

No one was injured in either incident.

On Tuesday February 6, 2018 at 12:48 p.m., OPP responded to an Alma Street South Hagersville, Haldimand County, Ontario address for a suspicious vehicle complaint that a citizen reported had been parked there for several days.

OPP located the unoccupied vehicle parked behind a building and determined the vehicle was the vehicle involved in the robbery.

The vehicle was held for expert examination and the OPP Forensic Identification Services assisted with the investigation.

Through the course of investigation, the Haldimand County OPP Crime Unit identified a male suspect and a warrant was obtained for his arrest.

On Wednesday July 25, 2018 at 1:03 p.m. officers located the male suspect on Alma Street in Hagersville where he was arrested without incident.

OPP has charged 30-year-old Justin MARSHALL of Norfolk County, Ontario with two counts of robbery with a weapon.

He was held for a bail hearing at Provincial Court in Cayuga.

