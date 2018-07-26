OPP INVESTIGATING FATAL MOTOR VEHICLE COLLISION

(NORFOLK COUNTY, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Norfolk County Detachment is currently investigating an incident at a McDowell Road West, North Walsingham, Norfolk County address.

On Wednesday, July 25, 2018 at approximately 7:39 p.m., OPP, Norfolk County Fire Department and Paramedic Services responded to a collision involving a pickup truck and Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV).

Through the course of the investigation, it has been determined that a white coloured SUV was travelling eastbound on McDowell Road West and was attempting to turn northbound into a driveway of a residence. A white pickup truck was also heading eastbound when the driver attempted to overtake vehicles travelling in the same direction when the driver collided with the SUV causing both vehicles to enter the north ditch.

As a result of the collision, the 25-year-old female driver of Norfolk County suffered serious life-threatening injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene by the attending coroner. A 26-year-old male passenger of Norfolk County was air-lifted to a Hamilton area hospital to be treated for serious life-threatening injuries.

The male driver of the pickup truck, a 23-year-old male of Norfolk County was transported by ambulance to a local area hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

OPP Technical Collision Investigators are assisting with the investigation.

Identity of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

McDowell Road West is currently closed between Highway 59 and East Quarter Line. It is anticipated that the road closure will remain in effect for approximately six (6) hours to allow for further investigation. Speed is being considered as a contributing factor.

The investigation is continuing.

