Daily
National News

Robert Lepage announces cancellation of ‘Kanata’ project after co producers withdraw

July 26, 2018 22 views

MONTREAL -Quebec stage director Robert Lepage says he’s cancelling the upcoming stage show “Kanata” after North American co-producers withdrew their interest in the project.

 

In a statement today, Lepage and his production company Ex-Machina say they are nixing  planned presentations in Paris due to a lack of financial support.

 

Lepage and Paris theatre director Ariane Mnouchkine met for nearly six hours last week with more than 30 members of the Indigenous community who had previously signed an open letter in Le Devoir denouncing the production.

 

It was slated to be performed in December by French acting troupe Theatre du Soleil, but it now won’t go ahead due to a lack of funds.

 

The show, which claims to explore Canada’s history “through the lens of the relationship between white and Aboriginal Peoples,” did not include any Indigenous actors.

 

In the statement, the renowned Quebec impresario and the company say a broader, calmer discussion needs to be had on cultural appropriation and the right to free artistic expression.

 

Lepage and Ex-Machina says they won’t comment further on the cancellation.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Woman can keep home on reserve even though she is not a band member: judge

July 26, 2018 41

By Michael MacDonald THE CANADIAN PRESS HALIFAX -A Nova Scotia judge says the widow of a…

Read more
Daily

Saskatchewan NDP wants government to name Indigenous children’s advocate 

July 26, 2018 34

By Ryan McKenna THE CANADIAN PRESS REGINA- Saskatchewan’s Opposition is calling on the provincial government to…

Read more

Leave a Reply