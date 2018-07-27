Police

Pedestrian Struck By Train

July 27, 2018 2 views

Brantford Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a train in the area of Clarence Street and Colborne Street on the afternoon of Thursday, July 26, 2018.

The pedestrian was hit just east of Clarence Street by a cargo train which was reversing towards Colborne Street.  The pedestrian was taken to Hamilton General Hospital with serious injuries.  Clarence Street was closed for several hours in the area for Police investigation but has now been re-opened.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact PC Jeremy MORTON of the Brantford Police Traffic Unit at 519-756-7050 extension 2869 or  jdmorton@police.brantford.on.ca

