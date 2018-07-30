Alberta firefighter dies while helping fight wildfires in Ontario

RED LAKE, Ont.- Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says an Alberta firefighter has died unexpectedly while he was helping fight wildfires in Ontario.

In a statement Friday, Notley said that Jerry Gadwa, a resident of Kehewin Cree First Nation in Alberta, was helping with firefighting efforts near the town of Red Lake, Ont., about 100 km east of the Manitoba boundary, when he died Thursday. Kehewin Cree First Nation is about 225 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.

“On behalf of the Government of Alberta, I want to offer our deepest condolences and support to the family, friends and colleagues of Mr. Gadwa,” Notley said.

“As Albertans, we know all too well the sacrifices of our firefighters and first responders…. Mr. Gadwa’s brave and selfless actions will be remembered.”

A spokeswoman with Ontario’s Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry confirmed the death and said it’s under investigation, but no further details were immediately available.

Firefighters in Ontario are battling dozens of forest fires in northern Ontario, many of which are not yet under control.

They’re getting help on the ground from crews that have come from across Canada, including Alberta, as well as from the United States and Mexico.

Firefighter Jerry Gadwa, was a 20 year veteran firefighter is being mourned by his wife, 10 year old son and community in northern Alberta

He worked as a forestry firefighter with a recruitment company that hires firefighters from local First Nations. There are more than 200 Alberta firefighters working in other provinces, with the majority in Ontario.

