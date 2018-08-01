A box full of paper hearts touches Six Nations hearts

By Lynda Powless Editor When a box full of paper hearts all carrying messages of love, respect and caring arrived in the Six Nations Band Council mail it touched the hearts of those that read them. Tanya Powless said the staff wanted to share the heartfelt thoughts with the community. “So we came up with the idea to post them at the (Iroqouis Village) plaza.” The messages carry hope of reconcialtion says Councillor Helen Miller. “I thought they were awesome,” she said. Councillor Helen Miller said she went to the plaza and read them. “I went out and read them all. Some of what the kids were saying gives me hope our relationships might be better in the future. It gives me hope for all our children growing up. There…



