Champion of Champions Pow Wow packs in crowds

August 1, 2018 28 views
Even with rain clouds threatening overhead the annual Champion of Champions Pow Wow was packed all weekend. (Photos by Jim C Powless)

Grand River Pow Wow fun in rain or sun shine By Rick DeVrie and Lynda Powless Writers Threats of rain certainly didn’t affect the crowds hitting the Six Nations Champion of Champions Pow wow this past weeked with record numbers of visitors hitting the event. The 39th annual event came off with pagentry and flair this past weekend with crowds packing in the seats and marketplace at the Chiefswood Park. “It was amazing and it gets bigger and bigger all the time,” said Bomberry, adding close to 8,000 people attended. Mito Yakuna, a visitor from Okinawa Prefecture, agreed, saying this was her first powwow ever. “It was fantastic. We have never seen something like this and it was worth taking in,” Yakuna said, adding her family had traveled with her…

