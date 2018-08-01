Democracy by the ruling elite….?

Other than a minor kafuffle with candidates upset Indigenous Crown Relations minister Carolyn Bennett was on scene during the Assembly of First Nations (AFN) elections, the AFN election was pretty humdrum. Perry Bellegarde was re-elected on a platform of “Closing the Gap,” getting the chiefs more program dollars and for some reason that seemed to surprise people. Bellegarde’s job is to lobby for the chiefs whose main reason for being is to deliver federal, and now provincial programs. Bellegarde lucked out with a Liberal government coming into power and one that actively went after the First Nation vote with promises of increased funding etc, etc., etc.,. But Bellegarde did his job. He held them to their promise of increased funding and made noise at all the right times. By the…
