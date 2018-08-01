“Justice for Jon” reaches AFN

Families of murdered youth demand AFN take action By Lynda Powless Editor VANCOUVER BC-The families of Jon Styres and Colten Boushie joined forces at last week’s Assembly of First Nations (AFN) general assembly to demand action from the AFN and chiefs. The two families stood on the AFN stage to demand changes to the justice system and action on advocating for those changes. The families are connected by tragedy. Both Styres and Boushie were shot to death by two different white men, at separate times at different ends of the country and both white men were found not guilty of second degree murder. Six Nations elected Chief Ava Hill stood with Jonathon Styres family and told the audience “We need to do something about the justice system in this country….



Log In Register This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.

Add Your Voice