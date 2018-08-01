Local News
ticker

Man charged in Hagersville, Ont., area robbery and carjacking

August 1, 2018 22 views

HAGERSVILLE- Provincial police say a man is facing charges for allegedly carjacking a vehicle in Hagersville, Ont., and then robbing a store on a nearby First Nation. Police say they got a call around 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 3 from a woman reporting her vehicle had been taken at knifepoint several minutes earlier. Two minutes later OPP officers responded to a report that a man with a gun had robbed a variety store a few kilometres away on Mississauga’s of the New Credit First Nation. OPP say the vehicle was located behind a building in Hagersville three days later and sent for forensic examination, which led to identification of a suspect. They say a 30-year-old Norfolk County, Ont., man was arrested on Wednesday afternoon and charged with two counts of…

This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Six Nations Elected Chief Ava Hill and Lindsay Hill told the Assembly of First Nations leaders the killings had to stop.
Local News

“Justice for Jon” reaches AFN

August 1, 2018 24

Families of murdered youth demand AFN take action By Lynda Powless Editor VANCOUVER BC-The families of…

Read more
Mohawk elder Mike Mitchell swears in re-elected AFN leader Perry Bellegarde.
Local News

Perry Bellegarde re-elected as AFN chief amid controversy

August 1, 2018 22

VANCOUVER- Perry Bellegarde reclaimed his seat as national chief for the Assembly of First Nations, in…

Read more