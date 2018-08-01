Local News
Oneida Community Centre to host Indigi-Con: first Indigenous comic book convention

August 1, 2018 21 views
By Rick DeVries Writer A Delaware First Nations man wants to help give Indigenous youth role models they can relate to, and hopes to inspire young people through the area’s first ever Indigenous comic book convention. Dubbed Indigi-Con by organiser Ira Timothy and business partner Kira Flynn, Timothy made his comments to the Turtle Island News July 30 and says the whole idea is focused on providing Indigenous communities with local alternatives to mainstream conventions such as those held in San Fransisco and elsewhere. “After doing some digging, I found that there weren’t a lot of indigenous people attending these types of events and I felt it was important to try and do something like this,” Timothy said, noting his own love of comics helped foster the desire. Timothy said…

