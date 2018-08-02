Daily
German tourist shot in head while driving with family on Alberta highway 

August 2, 2018 20 views

MORLEY, Alta. -Mounties in southern Alberta are investigating a possible road rage attack after a German tourist was shot in the head while driving on a highway.

RCMP say a bullet penetrated the head of the 60-year-old man but he was conscious and talking when he was airlifted to a Calgary hospital.

Sgt. Tom Kalis says the shooting happened just before noon Thursday near Morley, about 60 kilometres west of Calgary.

He says the tourist was driving a truck near the rodeo grounds of Stoney Nakoda First Nation when he was shot, causing his vehicle to hit the ditch and strike a pole.

Three family members who were passengers in the truck received minor injuries.

Kalis says a small black sedan was spotted in the area at the time of the shooting and investigators are looking at road rage as a possible motive.

“Police are interested in speaking to any witnesses about the incident,” he said.

