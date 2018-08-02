Manitoba teen girl sentenced as youth for fatal beating of Indigenous woman

WINNIPEG- A Manitoba teenage girl who took part in the beating of an Indigenous woman that was filmed and shared online has been given the maximum youth sentence for manslaughter.

The girl, who was 16 at the time of the attack, has been sentenced to two years in custody and one year of community supervision.

She pleaded guilty earlier this year to the April 2017 death of Serena McKay on the Sagkeeng First Nation.

McKay was beaten and left outdoors to die by two teens after a house party, and videos of the attack surfaced on social media.

The Crown had asked for an adult sentence of seven years, but Provincial court Judge Lindy Choy rejected that request.

Her co-accused pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced in June to three years in jail as a youth.

