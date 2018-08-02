Daily
National News

Manitoba teen girl sentenced as youth for fatal beating of Indigenous woman

August 2, 2018 23 views

WINNIPEG- A Manitoba teenage girl who took part in the beating of an Indigenous woman that was filmed and shared online has been given the maximum youth sentence for manslaughter.

The girl, who was 16 at the time of the attack, has been sentenced to two years in custody and one year of community supervision.

She pleaded guilty earlier this year to the April 2017 death of Serena McKay on the Sagkeeng First Nation.

McKay was beaten and left outdoors to die by two teens after a house party, and videos of the attack surfaced on social media.

The Crown had asked for an adult sentence of seven years, but Provincial court Judge Lindy Choy rejected that request.

Her co-accused pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced in June to three years in jail as a youth.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

German tourist shot in head while driving with family on Alberta highway 

August 2, 2018 20

MORLEY, Alta. -Mounties in southern Alberta are investigating a possible road rage attack after a German…

Read more
Daily

Case of Inuk woman missing six days after release from custody subject of probe 

August 2, 2018 19

By Sidhartha Banerjee THE CANADIAN PRESS MONTREAL- The disappearance of an Inuk woman for six days…

Read more

Leave a Reply