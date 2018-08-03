Daily
National News

Quebec Innu nation lifts barricade after reaching agreement with Tata Steel

August 3, 2018 18 views

MONTREAL _ The chief of an Innu nation in northern Quebec says his members have lifted a four-day blockade after reaching a deal with Tata Steel Minerals Canada.

 

Chief Tshani Ambroise of the Innu nation of Matimekush-Lac John said today the mining company has agreed to his community’s demands regarding the environment as well as training and jobs.

 

Ambroise says Tata has agreed to take measures to better protect water and to control dust during its operations on Innu territory.

 

He says members of the Matimekush-Lac John community barricaded the entrance to the mining site for four nights and lifted the blockade late Wednesday after a deal was reached.

 

The Innu nation of Matimekush-Lac John is located within Schefferville, a small Quebec town near the Newfoundland and Labrador border.

 

A representative from Tata Steel did not return a request for comment.

