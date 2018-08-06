Daily
National News

FAMILY TAKE EVASIVE ACTION TO AVOID BEING HIT ON PORT DOVER BEACH

August 6, 2018 74 views

 

Driver Identified

(NORFOLK COUNTY, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Norfolk County Detachment investigated an incident at a Walker Street, Port Dover, Norfolk County address.

On Saturday, August 4, 2018 at approximately 11:37 a.m., officers responded to a report of a motor vehicle collision on the main beach of Port Dover.

 

Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that driver of a blue coloured van drove on to the beach area and then reversed onto the roadway. The driver then drove his vehicle over a sidewalk and re-entered the beach area striking a tent and several chairs that were located in the sand. A family with small children had to take evasive action in order to avoid being struck by the vehicle.

 

Several Good Samaritans approached and removed the driver from the vehicle and held him until police arrived. Officers were able to take the driver into custody without incident.

 

As a result, police have charged 43-year Yourem MAKO of Stoney Creek, Ontario with dangerous driving, impaired driving, driving with more than 80mgs of alcohol in blood and fail to comply with probation order.

 

He is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice at a later date.

(Photo By Ottawa SUN)

Add Your Voice

