Haudenosaunee Development board dissolved, director dismissed by Haudenosaunee Confederacy

By Lynda Powless

Editor

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER TERRITORY- The Haudenosaunee Development Institute’s (HDI) board of directors has been dissolved and the executive director dismissed during a long Confederacy Council meeting Saturday August 4, 2018.

The Confederacy Council has dismissed executive director Hazel Hill after a scathing report was issued by the director in May taking aim at a number of Confederacy supporters, workers and chiefs.

Along with Hill the HDI board was dissolved. The Confederacy Council said any contracts with lawyer Aaron Detlor and Brian Doolittle are to be brought to the next council for review. The council is unaware of the contracts contents. Detlor and Doolittle made up the HDI board.

The HDI accountant, Rick Saul will take over additional duties during the interim as a search for a new director is launched. Saul will report directly to council.

The move came just as lawyer Paul Williams had sent a letter to the council seeking an apology for a series of personnel attacks made on him in the May report and in letters/emails he said he received from Aaron Detlor.

The Confederacy council issued an apology Saturday to Williams and Turtle Island News editor Lynda Powless for the treatment they have received by HDI. Mohawk Chief Howard Thompson said “and that extends to anyone who has felt they have been hurt by HDI. It shows ,us as chiefs, we need to keep a closer eye on people who speak on our behalf.”

Detlor has become a controversial figure at Six Nations and a lighting rod. Two years ago he was physically removed from the Grand River Employment and Training Centre by members of the local “Men’s Fire” who demanded he leave Six Nations. Two members of the group were charged and convicted for assault. Detlor has since moved his office out of the building.

