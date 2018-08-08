Ambassador program participants focus on sustainability

By Rick De Vries Writer Providing a greenhouse for the public to access and grow their own food would help provide food sustainability to Six Nations. Reduce, reuse and recycle should become Six Nations mantra says a student concerned with Six Nations overflowing landfill site. Cutting of Six Nations trees has resulted in short, stunted, gnarly trees replacing the large healthy trees of 100 years ago, says a another student. A need for a greenhouse, recycling and tree growth were all part of the findings of Six Nations Polytechnic’s Hodinohso:ni Ambassador student’s program For the third straight year, a group of Six Nations youth undertook sustainability-related presentations said program manager Nicole Martin says each group had excellent ideas. The 15 youth members of the Hodinohso:ni Ambassador Program presented their ideas…



