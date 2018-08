Ambassador program participants focus on sustainability

By Rick De Vries Writer Providing a greenhouse for the public to access and grow their own food would help provide food sustainability to Six Nations. Reduce, reuse and recycle should become Six Nations mantra says a student concerned with Six Nations overflowing landfill site. Cutting of Six Nations trees has resulted in short, stunted, gnarly trees replacing the large healthy trees of 100 years ago, says a another student. A need for a greenhouse, recycling and tree growth were all part of the findings of Six Nations Polytechnic’s Hodinohso:ni Ambassador student’s program For the third straight year, a group of Six Nations youth undertook sustainability-related presentations said program manager Nicole Martin says each group had excellent ideas. The 15 youth members of the Hodinohso:ni Ambassador Program presented their ideas…



Log In Register This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page