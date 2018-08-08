Local News
ticker

Ambassador program participants focus on sustainability

August 8, 2018 16 views
Six Nations Polytecnics’ Amabassador program visited the Indigenous Food Soverignty learning centre’s earthship under construction on Chiefswood Road. (SNP photo)

By Rick De Vries Writer Providing a greenhouse for the public to access and grow their own food would help provide food sustainability to Six Nations. Reduce, reuse and recycle should become Six Nations mantra says a student concerned with Six Nations overflowing landfill site. Cutting of Six Nations trees has resulted in short, stunted, gnarly trees replacing the large healthy trees of 100 years ago, says a another student. A need for a greenhouse, recycling and tree growth were all part of the findings of Six Nations Polytechnic’s Hodinohso:ni Ambassador student’s program For the third straight year, a group of Six Nations youth undertook sustainability-related presentations said program manager Nicole Martin says each group had excellent ideas. The 15 youth members of the Hodinohso:ni Ambassador Program presented their ideas…

This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Brantford city street floods with sudden rain deluge

August 8, 2018 17

BRANTFORD ONT- Brantford City Police shut down some city roadways today (Wednesday, August 8, 2018) after…

Read more
Perry Bellegarde: AFN National Chief Candidate (incumbent)
Daily

International Day of the World’s Indigenous People August 9, a day for “real reconciliation”

August 8, 2018 11

International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples is an Opportunity to Act for Real Reconciliation: AFN…

Read more