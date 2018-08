BRANTFORD ONT- Brantford City Police shut down some city roadways today (Wednesday, August 8, 2018) after a sudden rainstorm flooded portions of Lynden Road and the Wayne Gretzky Parkway. Cars stalled in the water and others pulled to the side to wait out the rain . Police did not respond to Turtle Island News inquiries.

