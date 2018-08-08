Local News
ticker

Confederacy council dismisses HDI director, dissolves HDI board

August 8, 2018 26 views

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER TERRITORY-The Haudenosaunee Development Institute’s  (HDI) board of directors has been dissolved and the executive director dismissed or “released of her duties” during a long  Confederacy Council meeting Saturday August 4, 2018. The Confederacy Council dismissed executive director Hazel Hill after a scathing report was issued by the director in May taking aim at a number of Confederacy supporters, workers and chiefs. Along with Hill the HDI board of directors was dissolved. The Confederacy Council said any contracts with lawyer Aaron Detlor and Brian Doolittle are to be brought to the next council for review.  The council is unaware of  any contracts or their contents. Detlor and Doolittle made up the HDI board. Confederacy council has appointed a committee to oversee the restructuring of a Confederacy…

This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

John A. MacDonald statue ‘painful reminder’ of colonialism: Victoria, B.C. mayor

August 8, 2018 12

VICTORIA- The mayor of Victoria says a statue of Prime Minister John A. MacDonald will be…

Read more
Daily

Brantford city street floods with sudden rain deluge

August 8, 2018 28

BRANTFORD ONT- Brantford City Police shut down some city roadways today (Wednesday, August 8, 2018) after…

Read more