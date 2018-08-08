Confederacy council dismisses HDI director, dissolves HDI board

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER TERRITORY-The Haudenosaunee Development Institute’s (HDI) board of directors has been dissolved and the executive director dismissed or “released of her duties” during a long Confederacy Council meeting Saturday August 4, 2018. The Confederacy Council dismissed executive director Hazel Hill after a scathing report was issued by the director in May taking aim at a number of Confederacy supporters, workers and chiefs. Along with Hill the HDI board of directors was dissolved. The Confederacy Council said any contracts with lawyer Aaron Detlor and Brian Doolittle are to be brought to the next council for review. The council is unaware of any contracts or their contents. Detlor and Doolittle made up the HDI board. Confederacy council has appointed a committee to oversee the restructuring of a Confederacy…



