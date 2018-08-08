Local News
Ganohkwasra helping northern shelters

August 8, 2018 15 views

Giving an annual update to the Human Services Committee Aug. 1, Ganohkwasra director Sandra Montour says some creative thinking was needed to condense a 30-hour training package disbursed among its indigenous sister shelters in Northern Ontario. G anohkwasra is part of the Aboriginal Shelters of Ontario. The material was developed in-house with consultants who have expertise in the area of medical and technical formatting and Ganohkwasra staff were accessed for their years of knowledge and skill in working with those impacted by family and sexual violence. Topics include dynamics of family violence, children and youth exposed to family violence, the impact of sexual abuse, elder abuse and the relationship of substance abuse and family violence in addition to resiliency and revitalizing families. “We were asked to develop a 15-hour family…

